Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Rises By 36.5%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.68 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
