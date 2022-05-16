Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Expands By 57.4%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 81,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

