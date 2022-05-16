Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Expands By 61.0%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 41.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 86,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

