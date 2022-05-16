Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Decreases By 26.2%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKEPP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

