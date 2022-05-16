Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Decreases By 22.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 830,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXBMF. Raymond James raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

CXBMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,630. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

