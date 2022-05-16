Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Declines By 22.9%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cameco stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. 555,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,486. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

