Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Declines By 25.1%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ATNFW stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
