Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expands By 39.3%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Celcuity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

