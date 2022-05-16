Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Grows By 34.9%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGTX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

