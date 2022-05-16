Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 59.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 876,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,610. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.