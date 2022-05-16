Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 59.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 876,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,610. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
