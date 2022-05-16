Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expands By 34.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Costamare by 199.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 159.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 286,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

