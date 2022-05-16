Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Drops By 21.0%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 463,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

