Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Declines By 24.7%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

