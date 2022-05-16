Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Increases By 33.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DUNEW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Dune Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.