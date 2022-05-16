Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Drops By 24.6%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
DLNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
