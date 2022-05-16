Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Drops By 24.6%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DLNG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

