Short Interest in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW) Decreases By 21.0%

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJYW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enjoy Technology stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.