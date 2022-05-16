Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Drops By 20.3%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTFU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 470,100.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

