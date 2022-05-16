Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Declines By 25.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 3,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.67. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 14.77%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

