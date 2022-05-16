Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Declines By 25.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 572,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,348. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.