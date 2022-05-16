Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Decreases By 24.3%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FUNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.