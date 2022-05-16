Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Expands By 33.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
