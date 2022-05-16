Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Expands By 33.3%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.