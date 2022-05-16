Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Declines By 26.2%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 637.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMGSF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Goodman Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $$13.14 during trading hours on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

