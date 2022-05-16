Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Rises By 35.3%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Graco stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

