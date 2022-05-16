Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Declines By 25.3%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Grove news, Director Gene Salkind bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Grove alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grove during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grove during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grove by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grove by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. 147,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,864. Grove has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Grove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.