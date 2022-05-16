Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Declines By 25.3%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gene Salkind purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Grove alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grove in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grove by 690.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grove by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRVI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. 147,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Grove has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.37.

Grove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.