Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Grows By 34.1%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,081,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 2,297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,621.7 days.

GBOOF opened at $6.00 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

