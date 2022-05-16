Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 38.6%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GURE stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

