Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Declines By 22.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.65. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,491. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

