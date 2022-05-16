Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Expands By 34.0%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

