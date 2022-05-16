Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declines By 26.1%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,783.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,101.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,464 shares of company stock worth $151,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,146. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

