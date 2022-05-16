Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Decreases By 22.5%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.2 days.

Shares of Hulic stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.