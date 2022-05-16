Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Decreases By 22.5%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.2 days.
Shares of Hulic stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983. Hulic has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.
Hulic Company Profile (Get Rating)
