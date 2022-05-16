Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Increases By 32.2%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,011.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

