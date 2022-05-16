Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Drops By 24.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of IFF traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.