Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 22.5%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. 4,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $153.69 and a 52 week high of $202.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.