Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Drops By 22.5%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.32. 4,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $153.69 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

