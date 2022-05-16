Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Decreases By 22.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 363.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.