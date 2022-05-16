Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Decreases By 22.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
