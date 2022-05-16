Short Interest in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Increases By 39.3%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ISO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth $7,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that IsoPlexis will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

