Short Interest in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Expands By 34.9%

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,385,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. ITHAX Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

