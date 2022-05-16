Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Decreases By 22.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

