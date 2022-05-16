Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Rises By 58.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

