Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Decreases By 45.5%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE KCGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

