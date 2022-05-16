Short Interest in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expands By 35.6%

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.19 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $93.63 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
