Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Expands By 34.6%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MBAC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

