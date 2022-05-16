Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Grows By 36.7%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Maisons du Monde stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68.
About Maisons du Monde (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maisons du Monde (MDOUF)
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.