Short Interest in Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Grows By 36.7%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Maisons du Monde stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

