Short Interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rises By 38.9%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 111,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $5.37 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

