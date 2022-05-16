Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 20.5%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CXE opened at $3.87 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.