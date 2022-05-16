Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 25.3%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.1 days.

MHVYF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.66. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

