Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Rises By 34.8%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $242.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.85 and a 200-day moving average of $291.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total value of $25,171.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,452,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,934,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,579,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,539,105.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,418 shares of company stock valued at $51,980,326 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.