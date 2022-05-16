Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Drops By 20.6%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

MCAG opened at $9.84 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.