Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Drops By 24.2%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Muscle Maker stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 64,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Muscle Maker in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

