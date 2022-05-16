Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Drops By 24.2%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Muscle Maker stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 64,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.
Muscle Maker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Muscle Maker (GRIL)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.