Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Rises By 31.8%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 358,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. 65,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,803. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

